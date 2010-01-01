play stop mute max volume repeat Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin 0 Шедевры инструментальной музыки Категория: Музыка жизни



1. Francis Goya - Concerto pour une voix

2. Carlos Santana - I love you mush to mush

3. Blonker - Amazonas

4. D. Marouni - Space opera part 3

5. Paul Maureat - Gootfather

6. Frank Duval - Main theme ill

7. Antony Ventura - La poloma

8. Dudley - Moments in love

9. Richard Clauderman - Dolannes melody

10. Whitehall Mystery Orchrstra - My serenade

11. Armik - Dancing shadows

12. Damian & F.Goya Luca - Memory

13. Ray Coniff - Shubert's serenade

14. Julee Cruise - Twin peaks theme

15. Bert Kaempfert Orchestra - Spanish eyes

16. Walter Murphy - A fifth of beethoven

17. Fausto Papetti - Theme from paradise

18. Max Gregor - Raidrops keep falling on my head

19. Vanessa Mae - classical gas

20. James Last - Night in white satin

21. Helmut Zacharias - La vie en rose







1 - Ocarina - Ocarina (flute solo)

2 - F.Goya - La raggazia di blue

3 - C.Santana - Samba Pa Ti

4 - R.King - Deliah

5 - F.Garsia - Wants a woman

6 - Zampfir - Yesterday

7 - A.Ventura - La Poloma

8 - G.Saxon - Only You

9 - F.Goya - Twilight Time

10-F.Papetti - Careless Whisper

11-N. de Angelis - O sole mio

12-C.Atkins - Michelle

13-Armik - Rubia

14-F.Goya - Vote amo

15-P.Mauriat - Good bye my love

16-Kenny6 - Havana

17-F.Papetti - I just call

18-M.Greger - Raindrops

19-P.Weekers - Wish you will here

20-C.Santana - I love you much to

21-J.Borelly - Senza una donna



