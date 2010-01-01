|
Шедевры инструментальной музыки
1. Francis Goya - Concerto pour une voix
2. Carlos Santana - I love you mush to mush
3. Blonker - Amazonas
4. D. Marouni - Space opera part 3
5. Paul Maureat - Gootfather
6. Frank Duval - Main theme ill
7. Antony Ventura - La poloma
8. Dudley - Moments in love
9. Richard Clauderman - Dolannes melody
10. Whitehall Mystery Orchrstra - My serenade
11. Armik - Dancing shadows
12. Damian & F.Goya Luca - Memory
13. Ray Coniff - Shubert's serenade
14. Julee Cruise - Twin peaks theme
15. Bert Kaempfert Orchestra - Spanish eyes
16. Walter Murphy - A fifth of beethoven
17. Fausto Papetti - Theme from paradise
18. Max Gregor - Raidrops keep falling on my head
19. Vanessa Mae - classical gas
20. James Last - Night in white satin
21. Helmut Zacharias - La vie en rose
1 - Ocarina - Ocarina (flute solo)
2 - F.Goya - La raggazia di blue
3 - C.Santana - Samba Pa Ti
4 - R.King - Deliah
5 - F.Garsia - Wants a woman
6 - Zampfir - Yesterday
7 - A.Ventura - La Poloma
8 - G.Saxon - Only You
9 - F.Goya - Twilight Time
10-F.Papetti - Careless Whisper
11-N. de Angelis - O sole mio
12-C.Atkins - Michelle
13-Armik - Rubia
14-F.Goya - Vote amo
15-P.Mauriat - Good bye my love
16-Kenny6 - Havana
17-F.Papetti - I just call
18-M.Greger - Raindrops
19-P.Weekers - Wish you will here
20-C.Santana - I love you much to
21-J.Borelly - Senza una donna
